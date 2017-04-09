WEEKEND BREAK: Warmup May Soon Turn To Snow | Inside MN House 'Retiring Room' | Weekend Getaways

Red Wing Ski Jump Permit Gets Green Light

April 9, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Red Wing, Ski jump, Skiing

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — An Olympic-level ski jump is coming to southeastern Minnesota.

Goodhue County commissioners last week approved new zoning and a permit for the ski jump south of Red Wing.

The jump is expected to bring as many as 80,000 new visitors to the Red Wing area each year, including athletes training for the Olympics. More visitors are expected as the second half of the park opens in several years.

Project spokesman Dennis Egan says work on the $18 million project could begin as early as next month. The project also includes plans for a concert venue, cross-country skiing course and an event center.

Red Wing is home to the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame and Museum, which opened in 2014 inside the St. James Hotel.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia