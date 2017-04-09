WEEKEND BREAK: Warmup May Soon Turn To Snow | Inside MN House 'Retiring Room' | Weekend Getaways

Minnesota Forecast: Right After Possible Severe Storms, Spring Snow

April 9, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Snow, Storms, Thunderstorms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a warm April weekend, Minnesotans are expected to be hit with a weather double-whammy: severe thunderstorms Sunday night followed by wet, heavy snow on Monday.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says possible severe weather Sunday will hit southern Minnesota during the afternoon and evening. According to the National Service, most of southern Minnesota — including the Twin Cities metro — is under a slight risk for severe storms.

While one or two tornadoes are possible Sunday, more damage is likely to be caused by hail and straight line winds, Augustyniak says.

As for timing, the severe storms will likely pop up in west-central Minnesota during the afternoon, weather models show. By dinner, the storms are expected to roll over the Twin Cities metro, with rumbles of thunder continuing until midnight.

Following the thunderstorms, temperatures will crash, Augustyniak says. Monday’s cool temps, combined with the lingering moisture in air, could produce wet snow across the central part of the state Monday evening.

While the metro has a chance to see snow, it’s more likely the wet flakes will fall northwest of the Twin Cities, in a band running from St. Cloud to Duluth. Plowable snow is possible in those areas.

As for the rest of the week, it doesn’t look too wintry. Temperatures are expected to rebound Tuesday and most of the week’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

