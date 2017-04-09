Talking Points: The Battle Inside The White House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in Monday at a ceremony at the White House.

The ceremony comes as the Trump administration is continuing to downplay reports of infighting among the president’s top advisers.

Last week, Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump’s America first foreign policy, was demoted, losing his position on the National Security Council.

He appears to be losing a power struggle with another key Trump adviser, the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kushner is a lifelong Democrat and is viewed as a moderating force.

Trump supporters are divided on the internal struggle.

Janet Beihoffer, a Republican National Committeewoman from Minnesota, said on WCCO Sunday morning that she is confident that whatever power struggle there is in the White House will be resolved by the president.

“They will have differences of opinion and I think that is what we are seeing…but I think Trump will get to the bottom of it,” she said.

While the president has reportedly ordered Bannon and Kushner to get along, it remains to be seen who will have the greatest impact on the Trump presidency.

Will it be Kushner, who has been trying to push the president to the center? Or will it be Bannon, who warns that centrist policies will mean Trump is abandoning his conservative base and that base, in turn, could abandon him?