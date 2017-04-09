‘Teens Networking Together’ Offers Free Haircuts In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — If you heard a buzzing noise in St. Paul Sunday, it was probably coming from an east side barbershop.

Dozens of kids were given a free haircut at VIP Cutz in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, one week before Easter Sunday. Kids up to 12th grade and homeless community members were invited to come, and the place was packed.

Teens Networking Together is a youth-led organization that provides service projects to the St. Paul community. Lewis Dixon is the executive director.

“It was an idea that came from the youth. They planned it, they took care of everything and now, we are here,” Dixon said.

Sunday’s free haircuts were specifically put on by the homeless teens resource group. Keyla Betanzos is 17 years old and is TNT’s vice president.

“We get to interact with our community members, from homeless to all kids, and it’s great because you just see how everyone is the same,” Betanzos said.

The owner of VIP Cutz agrees. Javier Soliz knows how special it is for people who can’t get regular haircuts.

“When you get a haircut you feel fresh and on top of the world,” he said.

In all, 70 kids and 10 homeless community members got their hair cut on Sunday.

