4 Things To Know: Bombing In Egypt, Gorsuch Swearing In, Wild Playoffs & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the bombings at two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt to the Minnesota Wild’s playoff schedule, here is a look at the top four stories from April 10, 2017.

ISIS Takes Responsibility For Bombings In Egypt

The United States is condemning the deadly bombings at a pair of Coptic Christian churches in Egypt.

The explosions went off as worshippers gathered for Palm Sunday services. Nearly 50 people were killed and more than 100 more were injured.

ISIS has since claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Gorsuch To Be Sworn In

Judge Neil Gorsuch will be sworn-in as the 101st justice of the Supreme Court.

He was confirmed Friday after Republicans made the historic decision to “go nuclear” and change Senate rules to bypass the Democrats filibuster.

Gorsuch replaces the late Antonin Scalia.

Police In Several Cities To Get Environmentally Friendly Cars

Police cars are going green.

Ford will offer a version of its hybrid Fusion Sedan that’s cleared for police work. That means it’s strong and fast enough for police pursuits.

Ford said cities are asking for it.

With gas at about $2.50 a gallon, a police department would save nearly $4,000 per year in fuel costs per vehicle.

Minnesota Wild Playoff Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Wild will face the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s a “best-of-seven” series. Game 1 is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

View the full schedule here.