Weekend Warmup Gives Way To Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just when we thought spring was here to stay, wintry weather moves in. The rain that we had throughout the day turned to snow Monday night.
We saw the transition from rain to snow beginning Monday evening. By 10 p.m., snow was fairly widespread throughout central Minnesota. The heaviest snowfall covered the western suburbs, through the metro and into the eastern suburbs. Wet, heavy snow spread from North Branch and Blaine up along Interstate 35 to just south of Sandstone.
Snow was falling heavily outside of the WCCO Studio.
The snow will move out fairly quickly Monday night as an area of low pressure shifts off to the north and east, according to WCCO Meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt.