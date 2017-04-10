Get Movin’ Monday: Fresh Spring Recipes

Not everyone can get away for spring break.

So, Fresh Food Educator Kirsten Renee offers up recipes that are easy to make and will transport you to the tropics.

SHRIMP CORN CHOWDER

Ingredients

1/4 C. butter

1/4 C. flour

1 small onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 large jalapeno peppers, minced

1/4 C. fresh parsley, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

6 C. chicken broth

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

2-3 large red skinned potatoes, diced

12 oz. bag frozen corn

1 lb. large tail-off raw shrimp, thawed

1 C. Half & Half

Sliced green onions

Crusty bread, warmed

Instructions

In a large pot over medium-high heat, melt butter, whisk in the flour and cook for two minutes.

Stir in the onion, celery, garlic, jalapeno, parsley, thyme, oregano, smoked paprika and salt. Cook for five to eight minutes, or until onions are soft.

Slowly pour in the chicken broth, whisking as you pour until all the broth is incorporated. Add the hot sauce & potatoes and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 12 to 14 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Stir in the corn, shrimp and Half & Half cream, simmer for an additional 10 minutes or until shrimp is opaque and no longer pink.

Serve topped with a sprinkle of green onions and warm crusty bread.

MANGO SMOOTHIE BOWL

Ingredients

8 oz. frozen mangoes

1/2 C. vanilla or honey Greek yogurt

1/2 C. milk

1 C. sliced strawberries

1 C. blueberries

1/2 C. blackberries

1 C. toasted coconut chips

2 C. granola

Instructions

Place the mangoes, milk and yogurt into a blender and puree until smooth, using a spoon to stir as needed.

Pour mixture into a shallow bowl and top with sliced strawberries, blueberries, some toasted coconut chips and some granola.

SPICY MANGO SHRIMP WITH BLACK BEANS & RICE

Ingredients

1 lb. jumbo raw shrimp, thawed & peeled

Salt & fresh cracked black pepper

1 Tbsp. butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 C. sweet red chili sauce

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 large fresh mango, diced

Instructions

Place shrimp on a few paper towels, dab extra water off and season both sides with salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Set aside.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-heat, add the shrimp and garlic, cook for five minutes per side or until shrimp is cooked through and opaque or pink. Remove from pan, set aside.

Using a whisk, combine the red chili sauce and vinegar in the pan, add the diced mango and simmer for eight minutes. Add the shrimp back into the pan and simmer an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve spicy mango shrimp with cooked rice and warm black beans.

CARAMELIZED BANANAS

Ingredients

1/2 C. butter

1/2 C. brown sugar

4 large semi bananas, sliced

Vanilla or cinnamon Ice cream

Crushed Vanilla Wafers

Instructions

In a large pan, melt butter and brown sugar over medium heat and cook for five to seven minutes or until sugar is melted and mixture is slightly bubbling.

Add the banana slices and cook for five to eight minutes, or until bananas are tender.

Serve hot over ice cream topped with crushed Vanilla Wafers.