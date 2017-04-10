Construction To Begin On 46-Unit Homeless Youth Shelter In Downtown Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Construction will begin next week for a $17 million five-story shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in downtown Minneapolis.
The 46-unit shelter is called Downtown View and it’s a partner development with YouthLink and Project for Pride in Living.
The shelter will connect to YouthLink’s existing Minneapolis headquarters and will be open to youth ages 18 to 24.
“We know investing in young people experiencing homelessness has long-term positive outcomes for both the young person and for our community,” Dr. Heather Huseby, executive director of YouthLink, said. “With the creation of 46 much-needed units of safe, supportive housing, expansion of the Youth Opportunity center, and a Career Pathways Center, we will increase economic and education opportunities and equity for young people.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the new site, located at 41 N. 12th Street.
Construction is expected to be completed before the cold weather season begins in late 2017.