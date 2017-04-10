Video Shows Man Being Forcibly Removed From Overbooked Flight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video that appears to show a man being forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight.
According to reports, the incident happened Sunday evening on flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville.
A number of videos of the incident surfaced on social media.
As the video shows, a man was grabbed by police and began screaming; after that, he was dragged up the plane aisle. Passengers in the video noted it appeared the passenger had split his lip open in the scuffle.
A representative for United told a newspaper the flight had been overbooked.
“After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate,” the representative said. “We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”
Passengers reported that everyone on the flight had been offered first $400 and a hotel stay if they volunteered to take a later flight, an offer that increased to $800. However, no one volunteered, reports say, and United said that a computer would randomly select people to be removed from the plane.
The man shown in the videos claimed to be a doctor who needed to be at work the next day, reports say.
One Comment
He was probably wearing leggings.
Question from the lay person: How often does a flight overbook? Is it an easy mistake for an airline to make?