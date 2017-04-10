Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues Playoff Schedule Announced

April 10, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild finished their regular season Saturday night, and Sunday evening playoff schedule was announced.

The Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues, with Game 1 taking place at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s game is a late one, too.

Game 1, in the “best of seven” series, has an 8:30 p.m. start at Xcel Energy Center.

Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 are on the road, on Sunday and Wednesday.

Then, if Game 5 is needed, it’ll be back in Minnesota on April 22.

And also if needed, Games 6 and 7 would alternate, St. Louis then Minnesota.

The Wild went 2-2-1 against the Blues this year, and finished the regular season with 49 wins, 25 losses and 8 ties. Win number 49, a franchise record, came Saturday night with a 3 to 1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

As far as the St. Louis Blues, former Wild coach Mike Yeo took over back in early February, and the team improved dramatically since that time.

The Blues finished the regular season with 46 wins.

For more information on game times, or to purchase tickets, visit the Wild online.

