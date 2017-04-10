Body Pulled From Mississippi River Identified As Missing New Hope Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A body pulled out of the Mississippi River Saturday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Adam Clark of New Hope.
The Washington County Sheriff’s office says someone first noticed Clark’s body at around 9:30 a.m. near Grey Cloud Island — just southeast of the Twin Cities metro.
Clark was last seen in February near the Ford Parkway Bridge in Minneapolis, and authorities were focusing their search efforts on the river.
The Washington County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of death.