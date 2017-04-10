Patrol: Man Ejected From Vehicle After Leading Buffalo Police On Chase

April 10, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man suffered life threatening injuries when he crashed after leading police on a chase early Monday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on 8th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest in Buffalo.

There, Buffalo police were in pursuit of a 2000 Dodge Durango when it lost control at a high rate of speed and went airborne off the road. The driver was ejected.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Chad Michael Peterson. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The patrol says alcohol was involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia