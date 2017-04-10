Patrol: Man Ejected From Vehicle After Leading Buffalo Police On Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a man suffered life threatening injuries when he crashed after leading police on a chase early Monday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on 8th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest in Buffalo.
There, Buffalo police were in pursuit of a 2000 Dodge Durango when it lost control at a high rate of speed and went airborne off the road. The driver was ejected.
The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Chad Michael Peterson. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The patrol says alcohol was involved.