St. Paul’s ‘Stop For Me’ Campaign Aims To Keep Pedestrians With Disabilities Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials in St. Paul are reminding drivers to use caution when approaching crosswalks.
The mayor’s office released a new PSA as part of the Stop for Me campaign. Its goal is to increase safety for pedestrians with disabilities or limited mobility.
“Well I myself have been hit twice,” Mark Hughes, co-chair of the Mayor’s Committee for People With Disabilities, said. “Because you look both ways when you cross the street doesn’t mean you successfully get to do it, because the driver has to look out for you, too.”
The St. Paul police chief says 54 pedestrians have been struck by vehicles so far this year.