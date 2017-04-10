USPS: Twin Cities Saw Increase In Dog Attacks In 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly 70 postal workers were attacked by dogs in the Twin Cities last year, according to new rankings from the United States Postal Service.
USPS ranked 40 cities into 30 spots, because some cities saw the number of attacks. Minneapolis was 10th with 43 attacks, while St. Paul ranked 23rd with 26. Los Angeles topped the rankings with 80 attacks.
USPS said the 69 attacks in the Twin Cities were 15 more than the year before. Statewide, there were 118 dog attacks on postal workers.
Nationally, 6,755 dog attacks were reported last year, an increase of more than 200 over 2015.
USPS said to prevent dog attacks, dogs should be kept in a separate room with the door closed when postal workers deliver a package. USPS also said children should not take mail directly from postal workers in the presence of a dog, because the pet may see that as a threatening gesture.
The rankings also came with a reminder that owners could be held liable for medical expenses and other costs related to a dog attack.