Controversy Surrounds Wisconsin DNR Magazine

April 10, 2017 7:36 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a controversy in Wisconsin over a magazine put out by the state’s DNR.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to stop publishing “Wisconsin Natural Resources,” which highlights the state’s natural splendor.

The proposal has angered avid readers, and left some Democrats and conservationists wondering if the pro-industry Republican governor wants to pull the plug because the magazine promotes science.

Walker argues that the state shouldn’t be in the publishing game and that the DNR could reach more people through social media.

However, many of the magazine’s 84,000 readers are older and don’t get their news through the internet.

  1. Elaine Matthys says:
    April 10, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Gee, what a surprise. Republicans doing their best to suppress science that doesn’t agree with their version of reality.

