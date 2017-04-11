And Minnesotans’ Favorite Jelly Bean Flavor Is …

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Easter on the horizon, a recent survey has put together the most popular jelly bean flavors in America — and Minnesota’s results are interesting.
According to CandyStore.com, Minnesota’s favorite jelly bean flavor is (drumroll, please) black licorice! Whew.
If that seems odd, it’s actually not considering black licorice is one of the original Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors back in the 1970s and is still the No. 1 flavor in the country.
The list mentions Minnesota’s snow in the results description, of course.
“Minnesota is covered in pristine white snow for most of the year,” the list states. “However, Minnesotans go the polar opposite with their majority jelly bean choice: black licorice!”
Arguably more interesting: Minnesota’s No. 2 flavor is toasted marshmallow, followed by coconut.
CandyStore.com says the results are a culmination of looking over nine years of sales data and a survey of over 10,000 consumers.
Nationally, the other top flavors include Buttered Popcorn, Watermelon, Cherry, Cinnamon and Pear.
Check out the interactive map below for more!
Source: 9+ years online candy sales data from CandyStore.com.