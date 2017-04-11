Anoka County Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Staff Member

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old Minneapolis man who is an inmate at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center is accused of assaulting a staff member, according to charges filed in Anoka County Court.
Aden Abdulhamid Farah was charged with third-degree assault in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday at the treatment center.
According to the charges, Anoka police were called Sunday night to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center on a report that an inmate assaulted a staff member. When officers arrived, a male staff member said he observed Farah trying to get keys away from another staff member.
The complaint states the victim intervened to assist the other staff member, and Farah grabbed him. Farah swung at the victim, hitting him in the mouth. The victim had a tooth knocked out by the punch and had his glasses knocked to the ground.
According to the complaint, Farah then smashed the man’s glasses with his foot. Other employees at the treatment center confirmed the same series of events.
If convicted, Farah faces up to five years in jail and $10,000 in fines.