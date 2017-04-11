Police: Man Hospitalized After Bloomington Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bloomington say a man was found unconscious in the street Tuesday after an apparent hit-and-run.
The Bloomington Police Department says the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 79th and ½ Street and Stevens Avenue. Emergency crews found the victim, a 19-year-old Richfield man, unconscious with “significant injuries” to his head and body.
The victim was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 952-563-4900.