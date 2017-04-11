Police: Man Hospitalized After Bloomington Hit-And-Run

April 11, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Bloomington, Hit And Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bloomington say a man was found unconscious in the street Tuesday after an apparent hit-and-run.

The Bloomington Police Department says the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 79th and ½ Street and Stevens Avenue. Emergency crews found the victim, a 19-year-old Richfield man, unconscious with “significant injuries” to his head and body.

The victim was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 952-563-4900.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia