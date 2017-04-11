Twins Ask Tigers To Clean Clubhouse Before Series

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins asked officials at Comerica Park to clean the visitor’s clubhouse before their three-game series against Detroit, which starts Tuesday.
All three games are 12:10 p.m. starts, and the Twins are off to a 5-1 start after sweeping the Kansas City Royals at Target Field and taking two of three from the White Sox in Chicago. The Boston Red Sox were in Detroit for a series over the weekend, and several players came down with flu-like symptoms.
Twins officials asked staff at Comerica Park in Detroit to clean and disinfect areas of the visitor’s clubhouse that they will use over the three days to prevent any illness. The Twins have 19 straight games against American League Central Division opponents to start the season, so the last thing they need is to have players get sick and miss games.
“In an effort to keep our players and staff as healthy as possible, the Twins did ask for some additionally cleansing in areas like the weight room, training room and kitchen prior to our arrival here in Detroit,” a Twins spokesperson said.
It may be just six games into the season, but the Twins have a one game lead over the Tigers in the division.