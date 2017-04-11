Supervalu Buying California Grocery Distributor For $114M

April 11, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Supervalu, Unified Grocers Inc.

NEW YORK (AP) — Supervalu Inc. is buying grocery distributor Unified Grocers Inc. for $114 million cash, boosting the grocery store operator’s wholesale business.

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Supervalu is also assuming $261 million in Unified’s debt as part of the deal. Combined, the companies will operate 24 distribution centers in 46 states, serving over 3,000 stores.

Unified is based in Commerce, California, and supplies independent retailers in the Western U.S.

The deal is expected to close during the summer.

