Surdyk’s Settles With City On Sanctions Over Sunday Liquor Sales Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Surdyk’s Liquor & Cheese Shop is facing revised sanctions for selling alcohol on a Sunday last month.
After negotiations with city officials, the liquor store will now pay $6,000, up from the $2,000 fine initially imposed, and face a 10-day suspension of its liquor license, down from 30 days. The suspension will begin July 2 — the same day designated as the first Sunday in decades that liquor stores can sell alcohol under a law passed last month.
The sanctions come from Sunday, March 12 when owner Jim Surdyk opened his store for business, in blatant violation of state law. A city official stopped by the store to warn of repercussions, but Surdyk stayed open.
The settlement still has to be considered by the Community Development and Regulatory Services Committee next week, and then approved by the city council.
One Comment
City still sucks!
With this settlement, the store employees will be hurt much more than multi-millionaire Jim Surdyk….why not just levy a hefty fine for Mr. Surdyk and be done with it???