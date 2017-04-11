Surdyk’s Settles With City On Sanctions Over Sunday Liquor Sales Incident

Best Places To Picnic In Minnesota As the frigid winter turns to blooming spring, Minnesotans enthusiastically embrace being outdoors and enjoying a casual picnic. Consider these five scenic spots for your next picnic outing.

MNfusion: Tyler Michaels Talks Timelessness Of Ordway's 'West Side Story'For their next show the Ordway is presenting "West Side Story," a tale of two teenagers from opposite sides of town that fall in love. If this sounds familiar, and it should, it's because this musical was inspired by the most classic story of difference of all time – "Romeo and Juliet."