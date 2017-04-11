U Of M Named One Of The Top Public Colleges In The Country

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has been named one of the top public education institutions in the country.
“Business First,” which is a sister-publication to The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, named the university the 15th best public college in the country.
The publication looked at nearly 500 colleges and based their rankings on things such as cost, career advancement, diversity, and resources.
The only other Minnesota school to crack the top 100 was University of Minnesota-Morris.
The University of Wisconsin placed No. 13 on the list.