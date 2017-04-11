Police: Man Accidentally Shot In Head On UST Campus, Survives

April 11, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Shooting, St. Paul, University of St. Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say there have been no arrests after a man was accidentally shot in the head Friday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched on Friday at 9:17 p.m. to Flynn Hall on 2115 Summit Avenue at the University of St. Thomas on a weapons complaint.

Police say security at the university reported to police that there was an accidental shooting where a male had a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers arrived on the scene with medics and interviewed the male, who was cooperative throughout. He was taken by medics to Regions Hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are no arrests at this time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ines Beag says:
    April 11, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Give him the Darwin theory award.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia