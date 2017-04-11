Police: Man Accidentally Shot In Head On UST Campus, Survives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say there have been no arrests after a man was accidentally shot in the head Friday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched on Friday at 9:17 p.m. to Flynn Hall on 2115 Summit Avenue at the University of St. Thomas on a weapons complaint.
Police say security at the university reported to police that there was an accidental shooting where a male had a gunshot wound to his head.
Officers arrived on the scene with medics and interviewed the male, who was cooperative throughout. He was taken by medics to Regions Hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.
Police say there are no arrests at this time.
One Comment
Give him the Darwin theory award.