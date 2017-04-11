Video: Canada Man Gets Tackled By Deer On April Fools’ Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Canadian man couldn’t believe it when he was tackled by a deer on April Fools’ Day. Even his mother wouldn’t believe him.
Now, there’s proof. And everyone wins.
According to the Revelstoke Review, Cary McCook was attempting to get into Stork Nest Inn in Smithers, British Columbia, when the incident happened.
McCook was reportedly on his way to take an environmental training course (is that ironic?) when the deer, which was spooked by a dog, collided into him.
Thankfully for McCook, he was able to get the security footage – and people could finally believe him.