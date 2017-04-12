4 Things To Know: Tillerson In Russia, Spicer Apologizes, Wild Playoff Game & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s comment on Hitler and Syria to Game 1 in the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues, here is a look at the top four stories from April 12, 2017.

Tillerson Continues Talks With Russian Officials

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow where he’s meeting with top Russian officials.

They’re expected to discuss plans on ending Syria’s long civil war and the brutal reign of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

On Tuesday, Tillerson said Russia has to choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and other western nations or Assad, Iran and the militant group Hezbollah.

Spicer Apologizes For Hitler, Holocaust Comment

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is apologizing after comparing the Syrian regime to the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler.

Spicer mistakenly said Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his own people, overlooking the millions who died in Nazi gas chambers.

He later said his remark was inappropriate and insensitive.

Job Postings Up, Number Of Hires Down

American employers are posting more job openings.

That’s according to the labor department that said that open positions rose by just over two percent in February.

But, the number of hires and the number of people quitting their jobs dropped. The figures suggest that while the job market is healthy, workers may have mixed confidence about the economy.

Wild, Blues Playoff Series Stars Wednesday

In just a few hours, the puck will drop at the Xcel Energy Center for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild face off against the St. Louis Blues at 8:30 p.m.

There’s a pre-game party that starts at 5 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.