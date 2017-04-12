Hastings Home Damaged In Overnight Fire

April 12, 2017 7:27 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A family of four is safe after a fire started in their Hastings home early Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, crews received a call of a house fire around 1:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Ashland Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw large flames on the rear of the house, and the fire had reached the attic.

Crews quickly knocked out the fire, but not before it caused significant damage to both the interior and exterior.

The family, two adults and two kids, were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

