Hennepin Co. Leaders Outline Updated Response To Sexual Assaults

April 12, 2017 12:01 PM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Hennepin County, Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Hennepin County leaders came together Wednesday to tackle the emotional topic.

A variety of groups collaborated to think of ways the county can improve the way sexual violence is handled. The plans focus on better addressing the crime of sexual assault while also taking care of the needs of survivors.

Participating team members presented the first Hennepin County Sexual Assault Response Protocol, which establishes guidelines for medical professionals, law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates on how to handle and investigate sexual assault cases.

Organizers hope that increased communication between the agencies will give victims and survivors of sexual assault a path to recovery, which includes making the criminal justice system more open and available, especially for those in marginalized communities.

The stigma of sexual assault remains a barrier when it comes to reporting crimes. On average, Hennepin County Medical Center conducts more than 800 sexual assault exams every year, but last year, only 65 percent of those victims reported their assault to law enforcement.

While that is an increase from the previous year, advocates hope the new protocol increases trust in the system throughout Hennepin County.

The program was made possible through federal STOP Violence Against Women Act grant funds.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kelly Redspunt says:
    April 12, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    They should talk to the Twin Cities teachers unions. 2 gay teachers, a principal, a vice principal and one more in Burnsville…. The teachers union is really a pervert of the month club.

    Reply | Report comment |

