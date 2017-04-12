Buxton Not In Lineup Wednesday Against Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and they’ll have a new center fielder in the lineup.
Byron Buxton is not in the lineup as he’s gotten off to a very slow start offensively. In seven games, Buxton is hitting just .069 with two hits in 29 at-bats. He’s also struck out 17 times in those 29 at-bats, including being called out on strikes three times in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss.
Buxton looks lost at the plate, and a majority of his at-bats haven’t been competitive. His defense has more than made up for his struggles at the plate, but he’s getting the day off Wednesday as perhaps a mental break.
Eddie Rosario will play in center field at bath eighth. He’s hitting just .125 on the season with only three hits in 24-at-bats. He has just six strikeouts.