Buxton Not In Lineup Wednesday Against Tigers

April 12, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and they’ll have a new center fielder in the lineup.

Byron Buxton is not in the lineup as he’s gotten off to a very slow start offensively. In seven games, Buxton is hitting just .069 with two hits in 29 at-bats. He’s also struck out 17 times in those 29 at-bats, including being called out on strikes three times in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss.

Buxton looks lost at the plate, and a majority of his at-bats haven’t been competitive. His defense has more than made up for his struggles at the plate, but he’s getting the day off Wednesday as perhaps a mental break.

Eddie Rosario will play in center field at bath eighth. He’s hitting just .125 on the season with only three hits in 24-at-bats. He has just six strikeouts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia