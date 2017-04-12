Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight Says Playoff Outlook Isn’t Good For Wild

April 12, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The outlook for the Minnesota Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn’t good, if you’re asking the team at FiveThirtyEight.

FiveThitryEight is an online blog that focuses on politics, economics and sports. Its founder, Nate Silver, uses his statistician and journalist background to analyze these topics and makes predictions about large events or tournaments.

On Wednesday, staff writer Terrence Doyle wrote he didn’t think the Wild could recover for their late season string of losses.

While no numerical prediction was made, Doyle’s outcome was that the Wild wouldn’t make it very far.

However, it should be noted that Silver’s site only gave UNC a seven percent chance of winning the NCAA March Madness tournament, the Chicago Cubs a 26 percent chance of winning the World Series and Donald Trump a 28 percent chance of being elected.

