Police: Alligator Sightings Reported In Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating an apparent alligator sighting this week in southeastern Minnesota.
You read that correctly. The Rochester Police Department says at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to investigate an alligator spotted near Cascade Lake. The claim was originally made by children of seeing a 3 to 4-foot alligator, which was also then made by an adult.
When officers arrived to the area, they didn’t locate the alligator but did say area residents should be on the lookout. If somebody sees the reptile, they shouldn’t approach it and should call 911.
Authorities said people should also be careful about walking pets in the area.