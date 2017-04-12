Wild Pre-Game Party Canceled Because Of Rain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though St. Paul is in a festive mood, there will be some raining on the city’s parade … or at least its party.
The planned party before the Wild play their first game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been canceled due to rain.
The party had been planned for 5 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center, prior to the puck dropping on the Wild’s game against the St. Louis Blues.
Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night in St. Paul. Games 3 and 4 are in St. Louis in the best-of-seven series.
The Wild have now made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons.
On Wednesday morning, about 40 volunteers put 19,000 rally towels on all the seats at Xcel. The volunteers were parents from Horace Mann Elementary. In exchange for their work, the Wild will make a donation to the school’s PTA.