Zorongo Flamenco, Flying Foot Forum Pair Up For Show At Cowles Center

Two Minneapolis dance companies are coming together for the latest show in the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts MERGE Series.

Flying Foot Forum and Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre are pairing up to present “And the Beat Goes On!,” a collaborative show the blends elements of traditional flamenco with innovative percussive movements.

The show will feature three separate pieces – one from each of the companies highlighting their individual styles and one combined number.

Zorongo Flamenco, known for its traditional and experimental flamenco dance styles, will present “Siempre Flamenco.” The piece features three movements – “Jaleos,” “Rescilencia” and a solo number. The first, danced by La Conja and ensemble, will show the playful nature of flamenco, while the second, choreographed by Omayra Amaya and danced by Carmen Amaya, will showcase the emotive and sensual nature of the style. The third movement will be the solo dance, performed by guest Jesus Munoz.

Flying Foot Forum, a dance company that incorporates percussive dance movements and music into their numbers, will then perform their three movements.

“Filarfolket” uses Swedish influences and mixes American folk dancing with tap and clogging. “Trines” features tap dancing to music made from metal instruments being hit by wood. Finally, their portion of the program ends with “Friction,” a brand new piece composed by percussionist Peter O’Gorman.

The companies will close the show with their combined number “Las Madres,” an excerpt from the movie “Garden of Names.”

“And the Beat Goes On!” opens Friday, April 21 and runs through Sunday, April 23. Shows run at 8 p.m. April 21, 22 and 2 p.m. April 23. Tickets cost $30.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Cowles Center online.