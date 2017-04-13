1 Dead, 1 Injured In Little Canada Car Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is injured following a crash in Little Canada Wednesday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before midnight a Toyota Camry, driven by 47-year-old Javier Gerald Archuleta of Minneapolis, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 694. When Archuleta went to take the southbound ramp on Interstate 35E, the car hit a guardrail and light post before rolling and landing on its roof.
Archuleta was killed in the crash.
His passenger, 23-year-old Derrick Brown of Columbia Heights, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.