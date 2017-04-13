4 Things To Know: US-Russia Relations, Arkansas Executions & More

April 13, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Arkansas, Russia, Scrabble Day, United Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the struggling U.S.-Russia relations to the latest in the United Airlines controversy, here are the four things to know for Thursday, April 13.

US-Russia Relations

Both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson say U.S. relations with Russia may be at an “all-time low.” Tillerson made the assessment during his official visit to Moscow. He met behind closed doors with President Vladimir Putin for two hours Wednesday.

Arkansas Executions

At a time when the death penalty is in steep decline in America, Arkansas plans to execute seven inmates in the next three weeks. No state has ever executed so many people so quickly since the U-S reinstituted the death penalty in 1977.

United Airlines Latest

Attorneys for the passenger dragged off a United Airlines flight will speak to reporters today, along with one of his relatives. Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat to accommodate airline employees. Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken are part of a group of federal lawmakers pushing United for answers.

Scrabble Day

Today is national scrabble day! An American architect created the game during the great depression. According to Hasbro, today the game can be found in three out of five American homes. In 2004, Scrabble was inducted into the toy hall of fame.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia