4 Things To Know: US-Russia Relations, Arkansas Executions & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the struggling U.S.-Russia relations to the latest in the United Airlines controversy, here are the four things to know for Thursday, April 13.
US-Russia Relations
Both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson say U.S. relations with Russia may be at an “all-time low.” Tillerson made the assessment during his official visit to Moscow. He met behind closed doors with President Vladimir Putin for two hours Wednesday.
Arkansas Executions
At a time when the death penalty is in steep decline in America, Arkansas plans to execute seven inmates in the next three weeks. No state has ever executed so many people so quickly since the U-S reinstituted the death penalty in 1977.
United Airlines Latest
Attorneys for the passenger dragged off a United Airlines flight will speak to reporters today, along with one of his relatives. Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from the plane after he refused to give up his seat to accommodate airline employees. Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken are part of a group of federal lawmakers pushing United for answers.
Scrabble Day
Today is national scrabble day! An American architect created the game during the great depression. According to Hasbro, today the game can be found in three out of five American homes. In 2004, Scrabble was inducted into the toy hall of fame.