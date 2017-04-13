Mpls. Pastor: Teens Say Choir Director Sent Inappropriate Messages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis pastor says a former employee — who is charged with having sex with a high school student and sending nude photos to another — also sent inappropriate messages to teens in his church’s choir.

Pastor Dennis J. Johnson of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church said in a statement Thursday that Erik Akervik was fired from his position as choir director after the church was notified of his arrest by Burnsville police Monday.

Akervik, a former music teacher at Burnsville High School, was charged Wednesday with having sex with a minor, as well as one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

Johnson said in the statement that several young church members have come forward to say Akervik sent them inappropriate messages over social media.

Akervik is accused of sending nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old Burnsville high student. He’s also accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Sixteen is the age of consent in Minnesota, but it is illegal for an adult to have sex with a minor whom they have authority over.

Johnson is asking for any church members who have been sent inappropriate messages by Akervik to contact him or Burnsville police.

Akervik’s next court date is May 11.