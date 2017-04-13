Sheriff: Angler Thrown From Boat On Lake Near Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 59-year-old Delano man suffered mild hypothermia after being thrown from a boat while fishing Thursday morning near Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities received a 911 call at about 10 a.m. of a male hanging on the side of a boat on Lake Ida, just out from Lake Ida Beach Road. While officers were on the way, the man was able to get the boat and himself to shore and got out of the water.
Officers spoke with the man at the scene. He said he was out fishing on a 14-foot row boat and was knocked out if it and into the water by a wave. The boat was still right side up, and the man was able to get back to the boat hold onto the side of it. He was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident, but there was one in the boat.
The victim refused medical attention for mild hypothermia.