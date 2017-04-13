Minn. GOP Pushing Several Anti-Abortion Bills Despite Dayton Veto Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump signed a measure Thursday to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood and other groups performing abortions.

And in Minnesota, lawmakers are approving a series of abortion restrictions this year — despite a veto threat from Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.

The slate of abortion bills represents some of the most aggressive anti-abortion action at the legislature in years, including a ban on taxpayer funding of abortions for women on medical assistance.

“The reality is that our current system of using taxpayer funds to abort the children of poor women leads to the false notion that having an abortion will somehow make their lives better,” said Andrea Rau of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

There is also a bill this session that seeks to license health facilities that perform 10 or more abortions a year; a bill attempting to investigate fetal tissue research at the University of Minnesota; and a contentious bill requiring reporting of doctor and patient abortion data to the state if it is done via telemedicine.

“We are not here regulating or saying that any time a male has a vasectomy or any time a male gets Viagra that they should be placed in a database,” said Rep. Debra Hilstron, DFL-Brooklyn Center.

The increased anti-abortion action comes after Republicans won control of the legislature.

“It’s not like a vasectomy, where it’s a man and one individual. It’s a woman and another individual, which could be a man or a woman. A baby,” said Rep. Abigail Whelan, R-Ramsey.

These actions might hit a veto roadblock. A spokesman for Gov. Dayton says, “The Governor opposes any new law restricting a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions.”

Planned Parenthood says it will hold a “solidarity” rally Friday at its Minnesota headquarters in St. Paul.

Abortion opponents are expected to also hold demonstrations.