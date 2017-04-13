Black Leaders Urge Lawmakers To Rethink Metro Transit Cuts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Black religious leaders in the Twin Cities made an appeal Thursday to Christian legislators to reconsider proposed cuts to Metro Transit.
A group of ministers spoke at a news confernce about the transportation bills proposed in the Legislature, which would bring service cutbacks and fare increases to the transit operator.
The Metropolitan Council says the cuts would create a $125 million shortfall for Metro Transit over the next two-year funding cycle.
Clergy members said they believe the proposal would have a devastating impact on communities of color, low-income and the elderly people in the Twin Cities.
One Comment
That may be but part of the reason for the cuts is because too much funding is going to the cities at the expense of the rest of the state. Are you suggesting the rest of the state’s roads take more of a beating in favor of the twin cities bus riders?
Appears to be the case doesn’t it.
Now imagine if that light rail sinkhole was nota reality – no shortage at all. Money be falling from the sky