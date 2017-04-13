New Ulm Man, 21, Could Face Life In Prison For Rapes, Prostitution

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old New Ulm man faces 21 criminal charges for sex crimes involving multiple teenagers over the last two years, according to the Brown County Attorney’s office.
Colten Chase Camacho is charged with three counts of rape involving girls 13 or younger that involved fear of great bodily harm; six counts of criminal sexual conduct involving force and/or fear of bodily harm; 11 counts of prostituting teens; and one count of false imprisonment.
The criminal complaint says police were tipped off after a teenager told them Camacho was prostituting her and other young girls to men in the Twin Cities over the last few months.
Police learned of another victim during their investigation who said Camacho threatened and assaulted her and other teenagers in 2015.
Investigators think Camacho may have other victims who have not come forward.
He posted bail Wednesday and is wearing a GPS monitoring system. He could face up to 259 years in prison if convicted.
