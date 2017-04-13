Charlie Sheen Coming To Minneapolis Comic Con Next Month

April 13, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Sheen, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Convention Center, Wizard World Comic Con

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis will serve as a host to the Wizard World Comic Con next month, and a Hollywood actor will be making his debut at the event.

Comic Con officials say Charlie Sheen will make an appearance at the event on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at Minneapolis Convention Center. He’ll be there to greet fans, pose for pictures and sign autographs as well as do an interaction question-and-answer with fans.

Sheen’s TV hits include “Two and a Half Men” and “Anger Management.” His memorable movies include Major League, Eight Men Out and Hot Shots.

The Minneapolis Comic Con will be May 5-7 at Minneapolis Convention Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia