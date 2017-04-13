Illinois Man’s Family Suing St. Paul, Officers In Fatal Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The family of an Illinois man fatally shot by St. Paul police last month is suing the city and police department, saying the shooting was not justified and he posed no threat to officers.
Cordale Handy was shot by police on March 15. Authorities said Handy, 29, pointed a gun at officers who were responding to a domestic incident before he was shot. According to the lawsuit, Handy presented no threat to the officers. The attorney working for the family in the lawsuit says the narrative from officers is inconsistent from what he’s heard from eyewitnesses.
“We have contradictory and inconsistent statements that are very different from what the BCA has said. Ms. Handy wants a full investigation we want the truth of what has happened,” family attorney Andrew Stroth said.
Handy’s mother, Kim Diane Handy Jones, filed the lawsuit Wednesday.
According to court documents, Cordale Handy was at or near the corner of 7th and Sinnen Streets in St. Paul at about 2:20 a.m. on March 15 when three officers approached him. They shot and killed Handy. The lawsuit claims Handy was following orders and took no threatening actions. He was also not resisting arrest.
“My son Cordale was a gift from God, One of my heartbeats. My child did not deserve to die in an execution. It wasn’t a homicide, it was an execution,” Kim Handy said Thursday.