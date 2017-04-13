Police: Elderly Man, Dog Hurt After Being Hit By Stolen Car In Minneapolis

April 13, 2017 5:58 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was taken to a hospital and his dog was badly hurt after being hit by a stolen car in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident started at about 4:45 p.m. as officers located a stolen vehicle, which wouldn’t stop, and initiated a chase. The pursuit was terminated on Nicollet Avenue just south of Interstate 94.

An officer lost sight of the vehicle, while a different officer saw it crash about four blocks away. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Street and LaSalle Avenue as the suspect hit two vehicles, then jumped the sidewalk and hit an elderly male who was walking his dog.

The elderly male was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with minor injuries. His dog was badly injured and taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the Hennepin County Jail. He’ll be booked on suspicion of auto theft and criminal vehicular operation.

