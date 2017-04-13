2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota men are accused of selling cigarettes to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for sex.
Deandre Boyd, 21, of St. Louis Park and Jammie Lee, 44, of Minnetonka are facing criminal sexual conduct and prostitution charges.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, the two men worked at a Minnetonka gas station. In December, the young girl came in wanting to buy cigarettes. Prosecutors say Boyd knew she was underage, but told her they would sell it to her in exchange for sexual favors.
According to the criminal complaint, she returned to the store two more times, and similar incidents occurred — once with Lee and once more with Boyd.
If convicted, Boyd could face 45 years in prison. Lee could face 25 years.