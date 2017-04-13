Man Trying To Impose Sharia Law In Cedar-Riverside

April 13, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Cedar-Riverside, Islam, Minneapolis, Sharia Law

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Muslim leaders in Minneapolis are trying to stop a man who says his group is working to provide security and protect Muslims’ civil rights in a predominantly Somali neighborhood.

Abdullah Rashid says he has recruited ten young men to join the General Presidency of the Religious Affairs and Welfare of Ummah to impose “the civil part of the Sharia law.” The Star Tribune reports Rashid has been telling people in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood not to drink, use drugs or interact with the opposite sex — and, he’s approaching Muslim women to suggest they wear a jilbab, a concealing garment.

The Islamic Institute of Minnesota issued a statement Wednesday saying Rashid does not represent Muslims in Minnesota. Minneapolis police say they are monitoring the situation. Security at Cedar-Riverside Plaza has told Rashid he’s not allowed to patrol the neighborhood.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia