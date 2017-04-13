Police: Woman Accidentally Steps On Gas, Crashes Into Apt. With Resident Inside

April 13, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old St. Cloud woman was injured when she accidentally stepped on her vehicle’s accelerator and crashed into an apartment unit with a resident inside.

St. Cloud police say the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at 3346 ST. Germain St. W. in St. Cloud.

There, a woman identified as Hawa Gedi Doll was southbound on the street attempting to make a left turn on Quarry Road when she stepped on the accelerator by mistake. The vehicle then left the road and struck the apartment building.

A 60-year-old woman was inside the apartment unit that was struck. She was uninjured.

Doll was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Doll was cited for failing to drive with due care and a violation of an instructional permit, because she did not have a licensed driver with her while she was operating the vehicle.

