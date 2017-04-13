Tommies Blog: St. Thomas Football Releases 2017 Schedule

Coming off another MIAC championship and a run to the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals, the St. Thomas football team released its 2017 schedule late last month.

The 2017 season will be highlighted by the Tommies taking on rival St. John’s at Target Field on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1:10 p.m. More than 16,000 tickets have already been sold for that contest.

St. Thomas finished the 2016 season 12-1, including a 10-0 mark in the regular season for its third MIAC title in five seasons. The Tommies had their season end in a 34-31 loss to UW-Oshkosh in the quarterfinals. The Titans got to the Division III national title game, where they lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The Tommies regular season schedule for 2017 is the same as last year, with game sites flipped. That means they’ll have home MIAC games against Bethel, Concordia-Moorhead, Bethel and Gustavus. The road games will be Carleton, Augsburg, Hamline and St. Olaf.

St. Thomas will open the regular season Sept. 2 with a non-conference game, hosting UW-Eau Claire. The Tommies beat the Blugolds 42-6 last year. The Tommies then head to UW-Stout on Sept. 9, a team they beat 57-17 last year.

St. Thomas opens its 2017 MIAC schedule at Carleton on Sept. 16. Their actual league home opener isn’t until Oct. 7 against the Cobbers. That game is also part of Homecoming and Family weekend. St. Thomas is technically the home team for the neutral site game against St. John’s at Target Field.

The Tommies have consecutive home games Oct. 28 against Bethel and Nov. 4 against Gustavus. They finish the regular season Nov. 11 at St. Olaf.

Coach Glenn Caruso will be entering his 10th season at St. Thomas. In nine seasons, he has a 99-15 career record and is 17-7 in the playoffs.