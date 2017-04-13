Sources: Teen Killed In Head-On Semi Crash In Otter Tail Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old driver is dead after a semi-truck crossed the centerline of an Otter Tail County road early Thursday morning, a source tells WCCO.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at about 6 a.m. Thursday on Highway 210 near 469th Avenue in Vining.
Sources say the victim was a Henning Secondary School student who was driving a Chevrolet Impala to the school to lift weights. The semi struck the teen head-on.
The state patrol identified the semi driver as 34-year-old Jason Rudolf Vadner from Wheaton. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments are closed.