Working For The Weekend: Easter Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way!

It’s a holiday weekend this weekend! For those that may have out-of-town guests, Kim Johnson found plenty of activities that will keep them busy up until Easter dinner.

Hot Chocolate 15k/5k

Chocolate at the finish line is a great motivator to start your weekend off with some exercise!

The Hot Chocolate 15k/5k returns to Minneapolis this Saturday at Boom Island Park.

Organizers promise tons of chocolate including hot chocolate, chocolate goodies and chocolate fondue.

Bacon And Beer Classic

Indulge in suds and grub at the Bacon and Beer Classic.

Sample 50 craft beers, eat original bacon-infused dishes and unlimited bacon strips, or compete in a bacon eating contest!

All the fun takes place Saturday at the Nicolette Island Pavilion.

Visit The Easter Bunny!

There is still time to get your picture with the Easter Bunny!

The Easter Bunny will be making special appearances Friday through Easter Sunday at Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe Blue Spot.

Best Egg Hunt

Finally, the largest Easter Egg Hunt in the Twin Cities is in Maple Grove and Fridley.

Head to Passion Church Easter morning and partake in the hunt for 100,000 eggs!

This is an indoor hunt, so no Easter dresses will get muddy.

The hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny is free and open to all.