4 Things To Know: North Korea Threats, Good Friday, Wild Game 2 & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From North Korea warning President Donald Trump with threats of war to the Minnesota Wild prepping for Game 2 in the NHL playoffs, here is a look at the top four stories from April 14, 2017.

North Korea Cautions US, Threatens War

North Korea has called out President Donald Trump.

Leaders said the president’s aggressive tweets were making trouble in the region.

The Vice Minister warns against provoking the North Korean military, saying the country “will go to war if they choose.”

This all comes a day after the U.S. dropped the “mother of all bombs” on Afghanistan, a move some say sends a message to North Korea.

It’s Good Friday

Christians around the world will observe Good Friday.

The day commemorates Jesus Christ’s suffering and death according to the Christian faith. Many observe the holy day with prayers and pleas for peace.

Despite the religious holiday, many establishments like banks and schools will stay open.

Nintendo Discontinues NES Console

Searching for the NES Classic video game console is about to get harder and more expensive.

Nintendo announced it’s discontinuing the console with the last shipments for the year rolling out this month. It comes with 30 games and retails at $60.

But retailers have struggled to keep stock, with the systems selling out in seconds.

Wild, Blues Face-Off In Game 2

It’s Game 2 of the NHL playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues are back at the Xcel Energy Center Friday.

Minnesota lost Game 1 in overtime 2 to 1. St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen had 51 saves in the game.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m., but you can also check out a pre-game party from 4 to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.