MDH: 5 New Cases Of Measles Confirmed In Hennepin County

April 14, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: MDH, Measles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A measles outbreak is spreading in the Twin Cities.

The health department says at least eight children ages 4 and under have now gotten sick in Hennepin County. Six of them had to stay in the hospital. None of the children was vaccinated against measles.

Most are Somali Minnesotans. The health department says that community has been targeted with misinformation about vaccine risks, so it’s working to alert families to the outbreak.

The measles virus is highly contagious. Symptoms include fever and a rash.

